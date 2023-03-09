PDP accuses APC of complicity in Lagos market fire

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of complicity in the fire accident at the popular Akere auto-spare parts market in the Ajegunle area of Lagos State.

A 65-year-old security man died and goods worth millions of naira were destroyed when the market was razed by fire on Wednesday.

The Lagos State Police Command had since commenced an investigation into the unfortunate incident.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party described the incident as barbaric and unprovoked.

The major opposition party insisted that the incident exposed the vicious and hateful nature of APC.

The statement read: “The Peoples Democratic Party condemns in very strong terms the barbaric and unprovoked burning of Akere Motor Parts and Allied Dealers Market in Lagos by suspected hoodlums alleged to be agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The PDP bewails the heartless killing of 65 years old Baba Hakeem, the brave security guard at the market, who was reportedly shot dead by the arsonists before touching the market to destroy goods worth hundreds of millions of Naira and devastate the lives and means of livelihood of innocent, hard-working Nigerians.

“This attack further exposes the APC as a party of vicious, hateful, and vindictive power mongers, who derive pleasure in inflicting pain and anguish on other citizens.

“Our party is shocked by reports in the media that after the announcement of the loss of the APC in the presidential election in Lagos State, the arsonists last Thursday made attempt to set the market on fire but were resisted by security guards in the area who were shot in the leg by the assailants.

“Numerous public analysts had expressed the opinion that APC agents are resorting to violence with the intension to foist a siege mentality on the polity, frighten and discourage citizens from exercising their civic responsibility in a democracy. This is a clear danger to the sustenance of democracy and the corporate existence of our nation.

“Moreover, this attack on Nigerians by suspected APC agents confirms fears in the public domain that the APC intends to perpetuate a hate-inclined, repressive, vindictive, and abusive administration in total disregard to rights of citizens, Constitutional Order and the Rule of Law.

“The PDP calls on the security agencies to ensure the immediate apprehension of the arsonists, their backers and make them face the full wrath of the law.

“Our Party commiserates with the family of Baba Hakeem as well as all the victims of the Akere Motor Parts and Allied Dealers Market over this cruel action by suspected APC agents.”

