PDP accuses APC of connivance with Nigerian govt in Twitter ban | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday accused the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of connivance in last week’s suspension of Twitter in Nigeria by the Federal Government.

The federal government had last Friday suspended the operations of the microblogging platform in the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who announced the development in a statement in Abuja, said Twitter was suspended because of its persistent use for activities capable of undermining the country’s corporate existence.

The platform was suspended just three days after it deleted President Muhammadu Buhari’s controversial tweet on the country’s civil war of 1967 to 1970.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP said it had discovered how APC leaders at one of the party’s national caucus meeting recommended the regulation of social media in Nigeria.

The statement read: “The PDP recalls how the APC caucus has been pushing bills in the National Assembly, particularly in November 2020, seeking to enforce a draconian regulation of social media so as to gag Nigerians from exposing its atrocities, including human right abuses, treasury looting, nepotism, and sectional marginalization by the APC administration.

“Nigerians can also recall how the APC administration in carrying out the agenda of its party have been using the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, to suffocate the media space with humongous fines and threats of suspension of operating license on broadcast stations.

“The PDP wants the APC to know that their plot against Nigerians have been exposed and cannot stand.

“Our nation is known for her resilient citizenry and no leader or political party has been able to suppress the wishes of Nigerians.

“The APC, in spite of its machinations, cannot vanquish Nigerians in their determination for a free and democratic nation where sovereignty belongs to the people.”

