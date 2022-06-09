PDP accuses APC of destroying Adeleke’s billboards in Osun

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State on Thursday blamed the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the destruction of billboards belonging to its governorship candidate, Ademola Adeleke, in the State.

The Osun State governorship election will hold on July 16.

The Chairman of PDP Caretaker Committee in the state, Dr. Akindele Adekunle, who disclosed this in a statement in Osogbo, said the billboards were destroyed in the state capital and other parts of the state.

The statement read: “Let us, for the purpose of emphasis, warn those behind this plot that they will be matched, not necessarily by an equal measure of violence but by whatever it takes legally to resist such attempt as to intimidate the good people of Osun State or coerce them into submission.

“This will mean that we will not hesitate to mobilise Osun people against the violence that is being promoted by the ruling All Progressives Congress.

“It is on this note that we want to urge the whole world to hold the APC responsible for any breakdown of law and order in Osun as we will no longer watch destruction of our candidate’s billboards or any other attack on our campaign materials go without a response.”

