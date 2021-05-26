PDP accuses APC of destroying campaign posters ahead of local govt election in Lagos | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has decried the alleged destruction of its campaign banners and posters by supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the July 24 local government election in the state.

The PDP Chairman in the state, Adedeji Doherty, raised this concern in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

He urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the APC Chairman in the state, Alhaji Babatunde Balogun, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, the Department of State Security (DSS), and other security agencies to address the matter in order to prevent violence in the state.

The statement read: “The attention of the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos State Chapter, Engr. Adedeji Doherty and all members of the Executive Committee has been drawn to very disturbing acts of destruction of banners, posters and other materials necessitated for advertising aspirants for the forthcoming council elections in the state.

“Reports reaching the office of the State Chairman reveals that these wanton destructions are happening all around the nooks and crannies of the state.

“It was also reported that the perpetrators of the acts are miscreants, purportedly sponsored by persons within the ranks of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).”

