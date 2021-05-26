PDP accuses APC of destroying campaign posters ahead of local govt election in Lagos | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
PDP accuses APC of destroying campaign posters ahead of local govt election in Lagos
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has decried the alleged destruction of its campaign banners and posters by supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the July 24 local government election in the state.
The PDP Chairman in the state, Adedeji Doherty, raised this concern in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.
He urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the APC Chairman in the state, Alhaji Babatunde Balogun, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, the Department of State Security (DSS), and other security agencies to address the matter in order to prevent violence in the state.
READ ALSO: Lagos PDP tasks INEC to redress issues around voters’ registration
The statement read: “The attention of the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos State Chapter, Engr. Adedeji Doherty and all members of the Executive Committee has been drawn to very disturbing acts of destruction of banners, posters and other materials necessitated for advertising aspirants for the forthcoming council elections in the state.
“Reports reaching the office of the State Chairman reveals that these wanton destructions are happening all around the nooks and crannies of the state.
“It was also reported that the perpetrators of the acts are miscreants, purportedly sponsored by persons within the ranks of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...