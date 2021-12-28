PDP accuses APC of disrupting congress in Zamfara

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the disruption of its congress in Zamfara by hoodlums, describing it as a direct assault on democracy.

Thugs invaded the venue of the PDP congress in the state and disrupted the proceedings on Monday.

The fierce-looking thugs wielded dangerous weapons, damaged canopies, and plastic chairs, and forced party members to scamper for safety.

The incident forced the PDP members to relocate to a hotel in the state capital to hastily conduct the exercise.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party alleged that thugs loyal to the All Progressives Congress (APC) were behind the attack.

The statement read: “Nigerians were horrified as All Progressives Congress (APC) thugs invaded the venue of our congress in Samaru in Gusau, unleashed violence on our members, vandalized materials and vehicles after which they descended on the PDP secretariat, tore the PDP flags as well as Nigerian flags, all in their bid to orchestrate tension in the state and disrupt our congress.

“Nevertheless, the success of the PDP congress in Zamfara State despite the attacks shows that the PDP is in firm control of the state even with Governor Bello Matawalle’s defection to the APC and that we will never relent in our determination to reclaim our electoral mandate taken to the APC by Governor Matawalle and other feeble-minded deserters.

“For those who took benefit of PDP structure to attain power in Zamfara State, only to turn around to inflict violence on the same structure; they have only demonstrated the absence of moral and character in the guise of politics. History will judge their level of inconsistency, betrayal and low-grade moral.

READ ALSO: PDP elects wards executives in Zamfara

“APC has been in panic mode over the sustained formidability and penetrating popularity of the PDP in Zamfara State and sought every means including violence, threats, and coercion to stop our congress; a scheme that was firmly resisted by our party and the people of the state.

“APC’s pitiable failure to stop the PDP Zamfara congress is a bitter foretaste of the inevitable crushing defeat that awaits Governor Matawalle and his fizzling APC at all levels in the 2023 elections.

“Our party salutes the courage and resolve of the Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Mahdi Aliyu Mohammed Gusau, other leaders, critical stakeholders, and all members of the PDP in the state for resisting the machinations of the APC and ensuring the successful conduct of our state congress.

“The PDP congratulates the newly elected officers of our party in Zamfara State led by the new state chairman-elect, Col. Bala Mande (retd), and urges them to remain united and alert for the task ahead as Nigerians chart a new course for our nation in solidarity with the PDP’s rescue and rebuild mission.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now