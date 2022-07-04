PDP accuses APC of harassing members in Osun

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of harassing its members with police in Osun State.

In a statement issued by the Chairman of its Caretaker Committee in the state, Dr. Akindele Adekunle, the party listed some members in Ijebu-IJesa and Eti Oni in Oriade and Atakumosa East Local Government Areas of the state as victims of the APC harassment.

Police at the weekend arrested a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Orji Nkenna, and some staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for alleged electoral misconduct in Atakumosa East LGA.

The suspects and others who are currently at large allegedly manipulated the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) at a collection centre in the area.

The statement read: “Reports reaching the state secretariat of our great party, the PDP, indicate that a serving Commissioner in the government of Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola has been taking police operatives to private homes of PDP members in some local governments in the state to forcefully arrest them without any just cause.

“Specifically, police were reported to have invaded private homes of innocent members of our party members in Ijebu-Ijesha and Eti Oni in Oriade and Atakumosa East local governments respectively, effecting the forceful arrest of our members and inflicting on them bodily harms, even without any warrant of arrest to justify such cause of action against harmless citizens.

“More worrisome is the fact that the police chose the dead of the night to invade citizens’ homes, embarking on sporadic gunshots, thereby subjecting the victims and their relatives to unnecessary psychological trauma.”

But the APC has dismissed the claim.

In a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary in the state, Wole Adunola, the party insisted that no commissioner was working with the police to arrest anyone.

