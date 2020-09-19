PDP accuses APC of planning to replace election results in Edo | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday raised alarm over alleged plots by some paid agents to swap election results in several parts of Edo State.

The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, alerted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Department of State Services (DSS) on the plot.

The party urged its members to remain vigilant and follow their results to all the collation centers.

The PDP also cautioned the security agencies against being used to replace results already being declared at the respective polling units.

The statement read: “Already, we are aware that results are being manufactured in Kogi State to be used as replacements for already declared results, particularly in Edo North.

“We draw the attention of INEC to such results being bandied by the APC, including the fake result claimed to have emanated from Etsako West, where a vote of 914 was allocated to the APC, as against the genuine declaration at the polling units.

“A cursory check on the results being circulated in the public space by the APC failed a litmus test of the identification numbers of INEC declaration of results.

“Whereas polling unit results are identified as Form EC8A, the results being paraded by the APC carry a fake identification number of Form EC60E.

“Our party expresses concerns that this sinister adventure of the APC is being encouraged by the slow pace of uploading already declared results in INEC’s virtual portal.”

The party said the development had led to avoidable post-election violence, including reported killing of innocent people in the state.

It urged the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to protect innocent Nigerians from the violent act.

“We charge the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to ensure that his officials are not compromised to replace results.

“The people of Edo State have spoken loud and clear with their votes in their respective units, and they are already aware of the authentic results,” the statement added.

