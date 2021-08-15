 PDP accuses APC of plotting to rig 2023 elections | Ripples Nigeria
PDP accuses APC of plotting to rig 2023 elections

Published

8 mins ago

on

The National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, Sunday, on Sunday accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of planning to rig the 2023 elections.

Secondus, who stated this in a statement signed by his media adviser, Ike Abonyi, claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was not ready to conduct free and fair elections in 2023.

The PDP chairman was reacting to a report that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had suspended the procurement of e-voting machines over the rejection of electronic transmission of election results by the National Assembly.

READ ALSO: APC slams PDP over calls for Buni’s removal as party committee chairman

The statement read: “From all indications, INEC is trying to abdicate its constitutionally assigned responsibilities of conducting free, fair and transparent elections hiding under the cover of delayed amended Electoral Act or rejection of e-transmission of results.

“Nigerians and democratic observers globally are watching INEC ahead of 2023 and it will be disastrous if the Independent electoral body dances to the antics of the ruling party.”

