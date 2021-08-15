Politics
PDP accuses APC of plotting to rig 2023 elections
The National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, Sunday, on Sunday accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of planning to rig the 2023 elections.
Secondus, who stated this in a statement signed by his media adviser, Ike Abonyi, claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was not ready to conduct free and fair elections in 2023.
The PDP chairman was reacting to a report that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had suspended the procurement of e-voting machines over the rejection of electronic transmission of election results by the National Assembly.
READ ALSO: APC slams PDP over calls for Buni’s removal as party committee chairman
The statement read: “From all indications, INEC is trying to abdicate its constitutionally assigned responsibilities of conducting free, fair and transparent elections hiding under the cover of delayed amended Electoral Act or rejection of e-transmission of results.
“Nigerians and democratic observers globally are watching INEC ahead of 2023 and it will be disastrous if the Independent electoral body dances to the antics of the ruling party.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...