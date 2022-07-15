PDP accuses APC of plotting to rig Osun governorship election

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) party of plotting Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State.

In a statement issued on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party added that there were schemes by the APC to bribe electoral officers in favour of its candidate, Gboyega Oyetola.

The party, therefore, called the attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other concerned stakeholders involved in the election to take necessary steps to check the move.

The statement read: “The said INEC and security officials are reported to have been brought over to, among other things, criminally assist and provide cover for APC agents to prosecute a well-oiled vote buying and violence-triggering scheme.

“Our party has information on how two prominent APC governors from the South-West, a former APC National Chairman from the South-South, certain federal minister and a particular member of the House of Assembly from Lagos State are coordinating the release of billions of naira to bribe electoral and security officials as well as fund heavily armed thugs imported from Lagos, Ondo, Ogun and other South-West states to unleash violence and help the APC to rig the election.

“The PDP alerts of a leaked report of how the APC released N20 million and N15 million respectively to two top police officers; N10 million to four Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, N5 million each to four Commissioners of Police, N3 million each to 15 Deputy Commissioners of Police and N2million each to 30 Assistant Commissioners of Police to compromise the electoral process.

“Our party also has further reports of how the APC released the sum of N10 million per Local Government Area for INEC officials in all the 30 Local Government Areas in Osun State, N7million to thugs masquerading as Amotekun officials and a huge sum of money for propaganda to a certain compromised media outfit.

“The PDP calls on the Inspector-General of Police and the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to take immediate decisive steps to check the activities of police and INEC officials deployed to Osun State so as to avert a breakdown of Law and Order, especially given the manifest determination of the people of Osun State to resist the APC on its evil scheme.”

