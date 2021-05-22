PDP accuses APC of stifling opposition, fears Nigeria descending into one-party state | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
PDP accuses APC of stifling opposition, fears Nigeria descending into one-party state
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of stifling opposition voices within the polity.
This was contained in a statement issued by Kola Olodgbondiyan, the spokesperson of the PDP, during a guest appearance on Channels TV, who further expressed concerns that Nigeria may morph into a one-party state.
In the past six months, two governors elected on the platform of the PDP — David Umahi of Ebonyi and Ben Ayade of Cross River — have defected to the APC.
In his comments, Ologbodiyan said, “The Peoples Democratic Party is not in distress. The unfortunate issue in which this generation has found itself is such that when the PDP was in governance, it thrived on social justice, fairness, equity and gave abundant room to the opposition to thrive.
“Unfortunately, we have a situation on our hands as Nigerians, in which a ruling government is harassing and stifling the opposition.
Read also: PDP dissolves Cross River caretaker committee 24 hours after Ayade’s switch to APC
“And it is those circumstances that those who are not strong, even though they are governors, are now submitted to the harassment of APC and their imagination; that is the situation in which our party has found itself.
“A situation that is ongoing in Nigeria, unless every Nigerian rises to the occasion to stop this harassment — this luring of governors to the opposition party — we might have as a people a one-party state and that would impact negatively on our democratic culture.”
The PDP also alleged that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is being used against members of the opposition party.
“There are tendencies of making fake promises of what they can help the governors to do. There are tendencies of the aides and some commissioners of the governors being picked up by the same EFCC,” Ologbondiyan said.
“We have a situation in our country; apart from harassing the aides and commissioners of the governors, EFCC is coming into the affairs of the PDP.
“The attempt is to muzzle the main opposition party. The attempt is to ensure that Nigeria is returned to a one-party state.”
By Mayowa Oladeji…
