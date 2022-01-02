PDP accuses Gov Akeredolu of financial recklessness

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State on Sunday accused Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of financial recklessness.

In a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary in the state, Kennedy Peretei, the party alleged that the governor had been using his wife and children to siphon funds from the state’s coffers.

The PDP stressed that the grandeur and opulence in which Akeredolu and his family had been living was a sharp contrast to the appalling standard of living in the state.

The statement read: “Every passing day in Ondo State, one is confronted with the reality that there is a very slim possibility of Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State, and his All Progressives Congress completely serving out his remaining tenure.

“This speculation is fueled by the financial recklessness, brazen lack of respect for rules by Akeredolu’s wife, Betty, his son, Babajide, and lately his daughter, Teniola, and her husband Michael Olatunde.”

However, the state government in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, dismissed the allegation.

He said: “A responsible government does not descend into the arena of perfidy and frivolities triggered by idleness to trade words.

“This is not the first time the opposition party will cry in this mindless manner. Of course, you don’t expect a child not to cry when flogged.

“The PDP must be seen to be saying something at least. We can only sympathise with them even though we won’t share in their self-inflicted pains.”

