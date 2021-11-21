PDP advocates Akwa-Ibom’s template for peace, national development

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday advised the Federal Government to adopt the Akwa-Ibom State government’s model in the pursuit of peace and national development.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologondiyan, the party noted that the adoption of the Akwa Ibom model would help the Federal Government to tackle insecurity, disharmony, disagreements, tension, avoidable conflicts, and restiveness in the country.

The statement read: “The party counsels the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to immediately understudy the model of the Maintain Peace Movement (MPM) programme unveiled at the weekend by Governor Udom Emmanuel as part of his measure to engender peace and development in the state.

“Our party insists that with the right template at the national level, our nation will come out of the woods and regain its pride of place among the comity of nations.

“It is instructive to note that the Udom Emmanuel template has enabled the Akwa-Ibom State government to effectively manage contending interests, achieve harmony among the political class, enhanced public/private partnership, create enabling atmosphere for greater citizen participation as well as harmonious living in a multifarious state.

“Under the MPM template, the energies of all segments of the state’s population; the youths, political class, business community, professional groups, faith-based organizations, traditional institutions, and private individuals are being harnessed for the development of the state.

“Our party commends Governor Udom Emmanuel’s commitment towards ensuring a peaceful state, a situation that enabled him to effectively deploy the resources available to the state to impact lives, create enduring infrastructure, attract investors, provide jobs and improve on the living standard of the people in line with the manifesto of our great party.”

