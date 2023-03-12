PDP alleges APC behind arrest of its leaders in Osun

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun on Sunday accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of masterminding the arrest of its leaders by police in the state.

The acting PDP chairman in Osun, Dr. Akindele Adekunle, alleged in a statement that the move was part of efforts by APC to manipulate next weekend’s house of assembly election in the state.

Adekunle also accused Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, of partiality, saying the party will protest the arrest of its leaders by the police.

The statement read: “Our leaders are being arrested in a bid to rig Saturday’s election. We will resist any ploy to manipulate the polls. Osun people voted overwhelmingly for PDP in the last polls. They are ready to freely exercise their voting rights again. Arresting our leaders on Kangaroo charges is an attack on democracy and our fundamental human rights.

“We call on the Inspector-General of Police to stop serving the evil interest of the APC. The police boss has a sacred duty to be an impartial enforcer of the law, not an agent of one political party against the other. It is unacceptable for the IGP to take directives on who to arrest or detain from APC chieftains. This is a democracy, not a military dictatorship.

“We will not resort to self-help. We are law-abiding citizens and a ruling party in Osun State. But if this harassment of our members continues, we will mobilize and storm all police posts in Osun state in a peaceful protest. Let the IGP arrest all Osun PDP members.”

However, the Osun State police command in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, dismissed the allegation as false.

She said those arrested were criminals and urged stakeholders to support the effort by the police to ensure peace and stability in the state.

