PDP alleges fresh plot by APC to alter Adamawa guber poll results

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of heinous plots to alter governorship election results in Adamawa State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the March 18 election in the state inconclusive despite Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the PDP leading in the count.

The decision was on the ground that the cancelled votes at the election were more than the margin of victory between Fintiri and the first runner-up, Senator Aishatu Binani of the APC.

However, INEC had scheduled supplementary elections in Adamawa and other concerned states for April 15.

In a press statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP alleged manipulation of results by APC in the state.

The statement read: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been made aware of fresh plots by the defeated All Progressives Congress (APC) and certain compromised officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Adamawa State to further manipulate the outcome of the March 18, 2023 Governorship election in the State.

“As already declared by INEC, the final tabulation of results from the Polling Units across Adamawa State, the PDP Candidate, His Excellency, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, is in clear lead with 31,299 lawful votes above the defeated candidate of the APC, Senator Aisha Binani, who has been desperate to compromise the election against the expressed Will of the good people of Adamawa State.

“It would be recalled that the PDP had earlier alerted Nigerians of how the APC and some compromised INEC officials attempted to move the collation of results of the Adamawa State Governorship election from Yola to Abuja to enable the INEC Returning Officer declare the defeated APC candidate the winner; a move which was firmly resisted by the people of Adamawa State.

“When that plot failed, the APC pressured INEC to cancel results in 69 Polling Units citing overvoting but with the clandestine intention of manipulating the re-run election in favour of the APC candidate.

“The APC candidate has been allegedly boasting that she has the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) and Returning Officer for the election who she reportedly claims are willing to manipulate the election results in her favour notwithstanding the votes by the people of Adamawa State.

“Such reported boasting by the APC candidate is in complete effrontery to the democratic right and Will of the people of Adamawa State to choose their leaders. This is evident of the arrogance, contempt and disdain to which the APC holds the people of the Adamawa State.

“It has come to the knowledge of our Party that the APC and its candidate, having realized that they cannot defeat Governor Fintiri in the 69 Polling Units, given his popularity and determination of the people, are now putting pressure on INEC to alter already collated and declared results in other Polling Units where no cases of malpractice or disruption of election took place.

“The PDP alerts the people of Adamawa of fresh plots by the APC, its hired agents and compromised officials of INEC to alter and cancel the already declared results in 21 Local Government Areas where elections have been concluded and declared.

“This is part of APC’s plot to facilitate the manipulation and/or alteration of the already declared results in favour of the APC candidate against the expressed Will of the people.

“The PDP has evidence of reported complicity of the Adamawa State REC Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari, in which he was allegedly caught on tape directing the Electoral Officer of Fufore Local Government Area in Hausa Language to alter results in favour of the APC governorship candidate.

“This action by the Adamawa REC is reprehensible, sacrilegious, profane and unbecoming of an Electoral Officer. INEC should therefore immediately relieve Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari as the State Resident Electoral Commissioner and hand him over to the Police for a thorough investigation and prosecution.

“PDP in very strong terms cautions INEC and the APC not to, under any circumstance or guise whatsoever, tamper with the results already announced and declared at the Polling Units where election has been concluded and Returns made by the Returning Officers without any reported case of disruption or cancellation.”

