PDP alleges planned witch-hunt in Imo, wants FG to intervene | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
PDP alleges planned witch-hunt in Imo, wants FG to intervene
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the Federal Government to intervene in the insecurity situation in Imo.
This was contained in a statement issued by the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, during a news briefing on Wednesday in Abuja.
According to Secondus, it is paramount to tackle the situation in Imo State in order to forestall future attacks.
“We call on the Federal Government to quickly move in to avert more bloodshed in Imo and other parts of the country,” he said.
The PDP national chairman also advised security agencies including the Police and the Department of State Services, to do a thorough investigation, adding that the situation in Imo should not be politicised.
Secondus alleged that intelligence available to the party revealed the state government wanted to witch-hunt some people.
“We warn that this should not be turned to a political witch-hunting to the leaders of the states and former governors, whether in PDP or those in disagreement with the government of Imo state.
“That will cause more problems than good. We must be careful before we turn this to politics,” he added.
Secondus also advised the National Assembly to immediately pass the Electoral Act Amendment Bill and ensure that the bill is assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.
He said that electoral reform was the key to the transparent, free and fair elections that would restore confidence to the ordinary voters.
He said that if the bill was passed and signed into law immediately, all stakeholders including the international community and the country’s international partners would have more confidence in Nigeria’s electoral system.
“This will also put a check on many sharp practices and everything associated with our elections.
“So, we are saying as a party, that electoral reform must be passed by the National Assembly and Mr President must sign moving forward to 2023.”
By Mayowa Oladeji…
