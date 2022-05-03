PDP announces new date for NEC meeting, presidential screening appeal

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, which was originally set for May 5, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, May 10.

Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, the party’s National Secretary, made the announcement late Monday night in Abuja.

He said that the earlier date interfered with the local government delegate elections, which he stated were open to all party members, and that he apologized for any inconveniences.

Read also: PDP postpones NEC meeting

The meeting will take place at the National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, according to Anyanwu.

Similarly, the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) delayed all aspirants for governorship and president’s screening appeal from Tuesday, May 3 to Wednesday, May 4.

The party said the change in schedule was due to the Eid-Fitir celebration, according to a second statement published by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja on Monday night.

