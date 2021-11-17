PDP appoints caretaker committee for Lagos

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has put in place a caretaker committee to manage the party’s affairs in Lagos State.

The PDP National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (retd), who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the committee is headed by Mr. Julius Akinsola.

Akobundu said the NWC’s decision was pursuant to its powers under Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)€ of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

He added that Mr. Ade Adeniyi would serve as the Secretary of the committee.

Other members of the committee are – Mr. Ademola Oyede, Dr. Babs Akinlolu, Nuru Abiodun Lawal, Alhaja Babs Olorunkemi, Chief Alani Ige, Mrs. Olabisi Odunsi, and Alhaji Bode Oladehinde.

Akobundu said: “The caretaker committee is charged with the responsibility of running the affairs of the party in Lagos State as stipulated in Section 21(2)(a-b) of the PDP Constitution, for a period, not exceeding 90 days (from November to February 2022) until a new executive committee is elected.

“All critical stakeholders, leaders, and members of our great party in Lagos state and other parts of the country are by this guided accordingly.”

