PDP appoints caretaker committee in Zamfara

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the appointment of a caretaker committee for the party in Zamfara State.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

He said the appointment of members of the caretaker committee to pilot the affairs of the party in Zamfara is pursuant to Section 29(2)(b) of the PDP Constitution 2017 (as amended).

Members of the committee are Captain Umar Bature (chairman), Yusuf L. Dabazzau (secretary), Farouk Shettima Rijiya, Bamo Abdullahi Kanoma, Muhammadu Dan Gwanma Gumi, Usamatu Maharazu Marafa, Bala Mohammed Zurmi, Sani Ahmed Kaura, Medinah Shehu and Abba Bello Oando.

The development came just one week after Governor Bello Matawalle dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The statement read: “The caretaker committee is to oversee the affairs of our party in Zamfara State for a period of not more than 90 days or until when a new state exco is elected in line with the provisions of the PDP Constitution 2017 (as amended).

“All party leaders, critical stakeholders, teeming members and supporters of our party in Zamfara State are urged to remain united as we collectively reclaim our stolen governorship mandate and move forward.”

