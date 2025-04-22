PDP appoints caretaker committees for Bayelsa, Edo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South-South Zonal Working Committee, has appointed caretaker committees to oversee the affairs of the party in Bayelsa and Edo states for three months.

The party’s Publicity Secretary in the zone, Etim Isong, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the establishment of the committees for both states was approved at a meeting presided over by the party’s National Vice-Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih.

Isong added that the decision followed the dissolution of the State Working Committees (SWCs) for the two states.

He said: ‘’For Edo, we took into reckoning the poor performance and woeful outing by the party in the state in the last governorship elections.

‘’So we are taking these decisions in the best interest of the PDP after a careful review of the activities of the party in both states.

‘’This is in line with the Constitution of the party as amended in 2017, particularly Articles 10(1),(f),(g),(k), and (4) as well as Articles 26(2),(a), 27(2)(a&b), 58(1),(a),(c),(i),(j), and 59(1)(f)

“The zonal working committee hopes that this bold move will strengthen the party’s foundation and ensure effective leadership in both states.”

According to the spokesman, the caretaker committee for Bayelsa is headed by George Turnah while Tony Gabriel and Ebilade Ekerefe will serve as Deputy Chairman and Secretary respectively.

Other members are – Didi Werilaghebofa (Vice Chairman, Central), Andy Majors (Vice Chairman, East), Evelyn Odi (Vice Chairman, West), Biobelemoye Igoniwari (Treasurer), Awudumapu Agorodi (Legal Adviser), Erepagamo Eke-Spiff (Financial Secretary), and Amain Oyeintariperedei (Auditor).

The rest are – Derri Wright (Publicity Secretary), Christian Akuraku (Organising Secretary), Ato Alfreda (Woman Leader), and Nicholas Eferebo (Youth Leader).

The Edo chapter has Nosa Ogieva as chairman with Chief Sunny Okomayin as Deputy Chairman, Hillary Otsu, Secretary, Nosa Iseleomon, Vice Chairman, South, Ehisota Oriakhi, Vice Chairman, Central, and Richard Ehimigbai, Vice Chairman, North.

Also in the committee are – Mrs. Tes Sorae (Woman Leader), Benjamin Ehinlebodiaye (Treasurer), Emma Akhaba (Auditor), Daniel Okojie (Organising Secretary), Bob-Manuel Umoru (Publicity Secretary), William Umoru (Legal Adviser), Moses Izobo (Financial Secretary) and Destiny Oreye (Youth Leader).

