PDP appoints Chinda as chairman for Ondo LGA congress ahead of governorship primary

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed a member of the House of Representatives, Kingsley Chinda as the Chairman, Local Government Congress Electoral Committee ahead of Saturday’s governorship primary in Ondo State.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Debo Ologunagba, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Ologunagba said the constitution of the committee was approved by the party’s National Working Committee (NEC).

READ ALSO: PDP screens seven governorship aspirants in Ondo

The statement read: “The committee members are to serve on the local government Congress Electoral Committee to conduct National Delegates Congress for the purpose of electing one national delegate per local government area in Ondo.”

The spokesman said the congress would hold at the Collation Center of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in each of the local government areas of the state.

He advised all the governorship aspirants, leaders, critical stakeholders and members in Ondo to take note and be guided accordingly.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now