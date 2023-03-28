PDP appoints Damagum as Acting Nat’l Chairman, as Ayu steps aside

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed Umar Damagum, as Acting National Chairman of the party, following the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu, the erstwhile national chairman of the party.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba who made this known at a media briefing on Tuesday held at the PDP Abuja headquarters, said the decision was taken by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Details later…

