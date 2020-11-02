PDP asks court to disqualify APC candidate in Lagos East by-election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday asked the Federal High Court, Lagos, to disqualify the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Lagos East Senatorial by-election, Tokunbo Abiru, over alleged possession of two voter’s cards.

In a suit filed through their lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), the party and its candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi, also alleged that the APC candidate is not from any of the local government areas under Lagos East Senatorial District.

The plaintiffs said Abiru cannot suddenly switch to Lagos East Senatorial District to contest for Senate without valid transfer of his voter registration card to the District through the Independent National Electoral Commission.

They also urged the court to order INEC remove Abiru and APC from the list of candidates and political parties for the election.

However, APC and its candidate had filed a notice of preliminary objection to the suit through their lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN).

Justice Chuka Obiozor adjourned the hearing in the suit till November 16.

INEC had last week postponed the by-elections slated for October 31 in 11 states of the federation over violence that trailed the #EndSARS protest in many parts of the country.

The Lagos East seat in the Senate became vacant following the death of Senator Bayo Osinowo in May this year.

