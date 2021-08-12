Politics
PDP asks court to sack Mala-Buni as Yobe governor
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approached the Federal High Court, Abuja, to sack Mai Mala-Buni as governor of Yobe State.
In a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/885/2021 filed through Emeka Etiaba and four other Senior Advocates of Nigeria on Thursday, the party said Mala-Buni, who is also the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, violated the 1999 Constitution by holding two executive positions simultaneously.
PDP asked the court to declare its governorship candidate in the 2019 election in Yobe State, Amb. Umar Iliya, as the authentic winner of the election.
Mala-Buni, his deputy, Idi Barda Gubana; APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were listed as respondents in the suit.
READ ALSO: APC governors pass vote of confidence on Mala-Buni
The party asked the court to determine whether the governor did not breach Section 183 of the 1999 Constitution when he accepted to serve as chairman of APC caretaker committee.
It also challenged the court to determine whether Mala-Buni has not ceased to hold the office of the Yobe State governor based on the provision of Section 183 of the 1999 Constitution.
No date has been fixed for hearing of the suit.
Mala-Buni was appointed the chairman of the APC caretaker committee following the dissolution of the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) in June last year.
