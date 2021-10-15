PDP asks court to sack Matawalle, three senators, 27 others for joining APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday filed a motion at the Federal High Court, Abuja, seeking to join three senators and 27 other lawmakers who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) alongside the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle.

The other affected lawmakers are six members of the House of Representatives and members of the state House of Assembly.

In a motion marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/650/2021, dated September 30 and filed by its counsel, O.J. Onoja (SAN), the party asked the court to sack Matawalle and the lawmakers for switching to APC.

The PDP had earlier sued the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), APC, the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Matawalle, and Chief Judge of Zamfara State.

Governor Matawalle and the lawmakers joined the APC on June 29.

However, the Deputy Governor, Mahdi Gusau, remained in PDP.

The PDP had in an originating summons filed on July 8, sought the court’s interpretation of Sections 1(2), 188, 287, 221, 177(c), 106(d), and 65(2)(b), among other provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended for a determination of four principal questions as set out in the application.

It also asked the court to determine whether Matawalle and all the lawmakers are eligible to stay in their positions after joining the ruling party.

