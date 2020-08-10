PDP asks Gbajabiamila to declare Dogara’s seat vacant

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has been urged to declare the seat of Yakubu Dogara vacant.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made the call in a letter dated July 30 and signed by S. Rabo Esq, and others and addressed to the speaker.

Dogara, a former Reps speaker, recently dumped the PDP and returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dogara had ahead 2019 elections defected from APC to PDP where he contested and was reelected as member representing Dass, Tafawa Balewa, Bogoro federal constituency in Bauchi State.

Following his return to APC the PDP in its letter said, “We write with esteemed compliments as legal representatives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) herein referred to as our client to upon its instructions and authority and forward the subject of this correspondence for your attention and necessary action.

“In the light of this our client has briefed us that it has been formally notified by Hon Yakubu Dogara, the member representing Dass, Tafawa Balewa, Bogoro federal constituency in Bauchi State, that he has defected from PDP to All Progressives Congress (APC).

“It is against the background of the foregoing that we demand your invocation of the provisions of Section 68 (1) (g) and (2) of the 1999 Construction of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended by declaring his seat vacant, consequent upon his said defection within seven (7) working days of the receipt of this notice.”

