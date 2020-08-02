PDP asks Sanwo-Olu to sack LASWA boss over Lagos boat mishaps

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos on Sunday asked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to sack the general manager of Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) over the recent boat mishaps in the state.

The party’s spokesperson in the state, Taofik Gani, who made the call in a statement, also asked the governor to declare Lagos waterways unsafe for public transportation.

The PDP added that more than 50 people had been killed in several boat mishaps on Lagos waterways in the last 30 days.

Ten people escaped death in a boat mishap in the Ikoyi area of the state last week.

The statement read:

“We demand the sack of the LASWA general manager, the overhaul of the agency, compensation for victims, prosecution of erring officials, and operators.

“Facts now reveal that over 50 lives have actually been lost, with the last 17 victims being in the last 10 days.

“Therefore, with the increase in deaths on the Lagos waterways, a responsible government ought to have overhauled the management of the LASWA.”

