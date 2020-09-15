PDP asks US to include family members of ‘election riggers’ in visa ban

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday commended the United States for its fresh imposition of visa ban on perpetrators of election fraud in the country.

The PDP in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, urged the US Department of State to include family members and assets of such anti-democratic agents who had destroyed the credibility of Nigeria’s electoral process.

The party also implored the US to invite the European Union as well as other nations, particularly the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Saudi Arabia, to impose similar sanctions on electoral violators, who were bent on destroying Nigeria’s democracy.

The statement read: “The PDP further demands an extension of the ban to families as well as confiscation of assets of such individuals.

“This is to serve as stronger deterrent to protect innocent Nigerians who are left to bear the brunt of the misdeed of such unpatriotic persons.”

The PDP said the visa ban, if taken across the globe, would be a final warning to political leaders as well as compromised security and electoral officials being used to perpetrate electoral violence and manipulations.

It added that it was instructive to note that the announcement by the US was an unambiguous caution to those plotting to use violence to undermine the sanctity of the Edo and Ondo States governorship elections.

“The PDP, in commending the US, urges Nigerians, particularly in Edo and Ondo States to remain at alert and strengthen their resolve by voting and firmly defending their votes from the polling and collation centres to the final declaration of results.

“This should be done with the determination to unbridle the instrument of resistance to anybody at all who attempts to undermine their will at any level of the process,” the statement added.

