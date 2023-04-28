PDP asks US, UK, others to impose travel ban on Buhari after May 29

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday asked the United States, the United Kingdom, and the rest of the international community to impose a travel ban on President Muhammadu Buhari and his family members at the expiration of his tenure on May 29.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who made the call at a media briefing in Abuja, said the president failed in his promise of delivering credible elections to Nigerians.

The major opposition party was reacting to a statement credited to Buhari on the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

The president had on Thursday identified overconfidence as the cause of the PDP-led opposition’s defeat in the election.

President Buhari, who spoke when members of the Progressives Governors Forum visited him at the State House, Abuja, said: “They (the opposition) were already telling their foreign backers that they would defeat the APC. Our party blended confidence with caution, we worked hard and won.

“Now, their overconfidence is creating more problems for the opposition than anyone else. They are finding it hard to convince those who supported them from the outside why they are unable to beat us.

“A combination of overconfidence, complacency, and bad tactical moves made them lose, plain and clear. This has created more problems in their camp. Why did they fail to remove us?”

