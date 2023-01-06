PDP Assembly candidate in Plateau constituency dies

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in Pengana State Constituency of Plateau State, Matthew Akawu, is dead.

He died in the early hours of Friday after a brief illness.

The PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, John Akans, confirmed the candidate’s death to journalists in Jos.

He said: “Yes we are aware of the death of our candidate for Pengana State Assembly constituency.

“ The party will issue a statement on that in due course.”

