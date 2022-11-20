PDP: Atiku aligns with G5 governors on peace moves – Ologbondiyan

The Spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council, Kola Ologbondiyan, said on Sunday, reconciliatory efforts of the five aggrieved governors in the party aligned with the position of the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on way out of the current crisis in the party.

The G5 Governors— Nyeson Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Samuel Ortom (Benue)— now tagged Integrity Group met with other members of the party in Lagos on Sunday.

The quintet are unrelenting in their push for the resignation of the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to pave the way for a southern to take over as the party’s helmsman ahead of the 2023 elections.

Makinde, who addressed journalists at the end of the meeting, said the forum was meant to review developments on the crisis rocking the party since the conclusion of its presidential primary in May.

The governors reaffirmed the commitment to reconciliation in the party ahead of the elections.

Ologbondiyan, who spoke on a Channels Television Programme, Sunday Politics, said Atiku was ready to engage with the aggrieved party members.

The PDP chieftain insisted the disagreement in the party over the continued retention of Ayu as national chairman would be resolved soon.

He also slammed the All Progressives Congress (APC) for plunging Nigeria deeper into crises.

Ologbondiyan said: “When I read in the social media at the end of the meeting of the governors that they have opened the window of reconciliation, what came to my mind was that a few days ago when the candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, met with the Guild of Editors in Lagos, he was very emphatic about his readiness for reconciliation.

“Atiku was still very emphatic about the fact that the disposition of the governors and the members of this group tallies with his own position which is that, let us reconcile and pull together, not just in our own interest but the collective interest of ordinary Nigerians who have been going through pains, anguish, and sufferings under the leadership of the All Progressives Congress.”

