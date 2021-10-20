PDP begins screening of 33 aspirants ahead of national convention

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Screening Committee on Wednesday promised to be fair to all aspirants ahead of the party’s national convention slated for October 30.

The Chairman of the committee, Mohammed Adoke, gave the assurance while addressing journalists at the beginning of the screening exercise in Abuja.

He described the assignment as crucial to the success of the PDP, saying it was the beginning of the process for electing credible Nigerians to steer the affairs of the party.

According to him, Nigerians have been waiting for a moment when committed democrats with a proven record of service would take over the affairs of the party.

Adoke stressed that the exercise would be completed within 24 hours.

He said: “Nigerians have been yearning for the kind of leadership and governance that our party has over time provided for the country.

“The screening process for the election of the national officers of our party marks the beginning of our collective efforts to once more, bestow credible and effective leadership for the country at all levels.

“We are conscious of the expectations of members of our party especially the aspirants to the various elective positions for a free, fair credible, and transparent process.

“We, therefore, assure you that we shall not only be guided by these ideals in the discharge of our duty, but also, be meticulous in the observance of our party guidelines.

“We shall justify the confidence reposed in us and deliver on our mandate in the best interest of our country.”

At least 33 aspirants comprising 29 males and four females are vying for 21 positions at the national level in the party

