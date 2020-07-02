PDP begins screening of Ondo governorship aspirants

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday commenced the screening of its governorship aspirants in Ondo State.

At least nine aspirants are vying for the PDP governorship ticket in the primary election slated for July 22 and July 23 in Ondo State.

The aspirants include the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, Eddy Olafeso, Bode Ayorinde, Otumba Bamidele Akingboye, Godday Erewa, and Shola Ebiseeni.

Ajayi joined the PDP from the All Progressives Congress (APC) last month.

The PDP had on Wednesday announced a five-member screening committee headed by a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, to screen the aspirants.

Other members of the panel are – Senator Zainab Kure, Fred Agbedi, Ndubuisi Agwuama, and Rev. Bunmi Jenyo.

The Ondo State governorship election takes place on October 10.

