PDP blames Tinubu for attack on Buhari’s convoy in Kano

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday condemned the attack on President Muhammadu Buhari by some hoodlums in Kano State.

Buhari’s chopper was attacked by angry youths during his visit to Kano where he commissioned some projects initiated by the state government.

The youths also hauled stones from a distance at his convoy driving to commission Galaxy Backbone Limited Project in the state.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party described the attack on the president as a treasonable and sacrilegious assault on Nigeria’s sovereignty.

The PDP alleged that the attack was a plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to trigger violence in the country and disrupt next month’s elections.

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, had earlier advised Buhari to postpone the visit over fear of possible attack by irate youths.

The statement read: “Our party is alarmed that this attack is part of APC’s presidential candidate’s alleged plot to undermine the presidency, cause confusion, trigger violence in the country, disrupt the conduct of the 2023 general elections, and derail our democracy; having realized that he cannot win in a peaceful, free and fair electoral process.

“The PDP invites Nigerians to note how Governor Abdullahi Ganduje attempted to abridge President Buhari’s movement and even tried to stop him from visiting Kano State.

“More disquieting is the fact that the APC presidential campaign sought to humiliate and harm President Buhari, while performing his official duties in Kano.

READ ALSO: Angry youths throw stones at Buhari’s convoy in Kano

“It should be noted that the APC presidential candidate has been displaying open aversion and making inciting statements against President Buhari since Mr. President’s declaration in line with democratic best practice all over the world that Nigerians should freely vote for any candidate and party of their choice in the 2023 general elections.

“Political power is not going to be served in a restaurant, it is not served a la carte. It is what we are doing; It is being determined; you do it at all cost; fight for it, grab it, snatch it and run with it.

“It is now clearer why the APC presidential candidate brazenly established a militia code-named ‘the Jagaban Army’ which is designed to undermine our national security, unleash violence on institutions of democracy, and disrupt the electoral process.

“The PDP counsels the APC presidential candidate to come to terms with the fact that Nigerians are determined to have free, fair, and credible elections and that they are unwavering in their choice of the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar as the next President of our country.

“Asiwaju Tinubu should note that no threat by any means can divert Nigerians from the path to rescue and rebuild our nation; which aspiration is embodied in Atiku Abubakar.”

