PDP blasts Tinubu over remarks on new Naira notes, fuel scarcity

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has slammed the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for alleging that some individuals were out to sabotage his presidential ambition with the redesign of the Naira notes and fuel scarcity

Tinubu, who addressed the party supporters during the APC campaign rally on Wednesday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, alleged that some individuals were hoarding the fuel and masterminded the redesign of Naira notes in order to scuttle his ambition.

However, in a statement issued by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the organisation said Tinubu was playing on the intelligence of Nigerians by trying to exonerate himself from the failures of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

It alleged that the former Lagos State governor was behind the bad policies of the Buhari administration that had crippled the country in the last eight years.

The statement read: “Our campaign finds it pathetic that Asiwaju Tinubu is seeking a face-saving measure ahead of his shattering electoral defeat by shedding crocodile tears and claiming that the redesigning of the naira notes and the fuel crisis under the APC administration, which he has reportedly been corruptly benefitting, were plots to scuttle the 2023 general elections.

“It indeed speaks volumes of Asiwaju Tinubu’s character that while he is reported to be hugely involved in the corruption in the petroleum sector, which had led to the fuel crisis, he is pretending to care for the pains Nigerians are passing through just because it was beginning to affect his political life ambition.

“Furthermore, it is clear that Asiwaju Tinubu is lamenting over the redesigning of the naira just because the policy has frustrated his boastful plots to use slush funds, which he reportedly stashed away in secret vaults for vote- buying and manipulative schemes including alleged funding of thugs to compromise the integrity of the 2023 presidential election through the setting up of the Jagaban Army

“Of course, only politicians who have always won elections by relying on bullion vans have become troubled over the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) monetary policy to redesign the naira.

“More reprehensible is the fact that a few months to the end of the Buhari government, Asiwaju Tinubu is now struggling to distance himself from an administration that he told the world that he brought into office just because he wants to beguile Nigerians and take their votes.

“It is imperative to state that Nigerians, who are prepared to trek distances to cast their votes are the patriots who have been at the butt of pains which the government Asiwaju Tinubu installed has foisted on them.

“The campaign said that Tinubu ought to know that Nigerians can see through his antics and beguilements and that his diversionary theatrics on fuel and new naira notes cannot sway Nigerians at this moment.

“In any case, from the songs of the lamentation of Asiwaju Tinubu, it is clear that his presidential life ambition has collapsed.

“Our campaign, therefore, counsels him to withdraw from the race before the waterloo of his loud defeat by Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

