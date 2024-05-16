PDP BoT member, Oyedokun joins APC in Osun

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), Alhaji Shuaib Oyedokun, has resigned from his membership of the party.

Oyedokun confirmed his exit from the party in a letter addressed to PDP’s acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum.

The letter was released to journalists on Thursday in Abuja.

He lamented that the party has derailed from the ideals of its founding fathers.

The PDP chieftain also confirmed his switch to the All Progressives Party (APC) in Osun State.

Oyedokun wrote: “As a functional member and leader of PDP (Ward 13, Jagun/ Osi-Bale Ode, Odo-Otin South Local Government, Osun State,) whose high electoral productivity and value have been credibly and positively acknowledged in my ward, across the local council, state and country-wide for the enhancement of the fortune of the PDP, I have the honour (though with pain) in announcing the renunciation of my membership of the party on principle, having observed that the ideals of we, founding members, had been sorely contaminated.

“In taking this step which is not even without due consultation with my teaming loyalists in the PDP, I have consequently decided to shift my allegiance to the All Progressives Congress (APC) where I believe my experience, efforts, and leadership roles would be valued and appreciated.”

