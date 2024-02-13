PDP BoT urges Tinubu to address economic hardship, strengthen naira

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) on Tuesday charged President Bola Tinubu to address the current economic hardship in the country.

The BoT made the call in a communiqué issued at the end of the 76th meeting in Abuja and read by its chairman, Adolphus Wabara.

Wabara was confirmed as the Board’s substantive chairman at the meeting.

The former Kaduna State governor, Ahmed Makarfi, emerged as the BoT secretary at the meeting.

The PDP leaders also urged the president to address unemployment, insecurity, and the crash in the value of the Naira.

They expressed concerns over the biting economic hardship and high cost of essential commodities and food in the country.

The leaders stressed that the PDP remained united, stronger, and more determined in its resolve to work for the well-being of Nigerians.

“In this regard, the BoT as the conscience of the party charges all organs, leaders, critical stakeholders, and members of the PDP across the country to remain united and focused as the party further repositions for the task ahead,” the communiqué read.

