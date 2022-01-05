PDP brand appointment of Buhari’s new economic adviser, Doyin Salami, a waste of time

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday condemned described President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment of Doyin Salami as Chief Economic Adviser a waste of time.

The President had on Tuesday appointed the foremost economist into his economic team to help fashion out a new strategy for the revitalization of the country’s economy.

However, in a statement issued by its spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, opposition party noted that the Buhari-led administration would never adhere to any professional advice from Salami.

The party described the Buhari government as incompetent, arrogant and corrupt.

The statement read: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) describes the appointment of Dr. Doyin Salami by President Muhammadu Buhari as Chief Economic Adviser barely a year to the end of his disastrous administration as a design to make the economist a scapegoat for the abysmal failures of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

“It is evident that Dr. Salami might end up being rubbished and diminished as a titular adviser given that the Buhari Presidency and the APC, in their ignorance, arrogance and incompetence, are never known to have any respect or regard for professional advice on governance and policy.

“As long as the APC, with its insensitivity to the plight of Nigerians is in government, involved professionals like Dr. Salami can never make headway but risk being smeared with failure.

“If the APC government did not listen to Dr. Salami as the Head of the hurriedly established Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC), it will not now take his advice in his new capacity because the APC government lacks the listening ears, competence, capacity, integrity and political will and desire for good governance.

“If President Buhari and the APC had listened to well-thought-out advice by patriotic Nigerians as well as the PDP on how to stabilise and grow the economy, our nation would not be in the current economic quagmire where over 80 million Nigerians can no longer afford their daily meals and other basic necessities of life.

“For emphasis, our party admonishes Dr. Salami to note that his task of advising an incompetent, arrogant, and corrupt administration would be gruelling, if not a complete waste of time.”

