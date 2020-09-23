PDP calls for effective strategies on flood | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday urged the government at all levels to articulate strategies to mitigate the impacts of flood and forestall such devastation in the future.

The party made the call in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja.

It urged the Federal Government and other public-spirited groups and individuals to immediately come to the aid of communities and victims of flood in the country.

PDP also consoled the victims of devastating flood in Kebbi, Kogi, Nasarawa, Anambra and other states in the country.

The statement read: “The PDP commiserates with the government and people of Kebbi State where no fewer than 500,000 hectars of rice farmland was submerged by flood.

“We also identify with compatriots in communities in Nasarawa State where houses were destroyed by flood as well as citizens.”

The party also identified with people in nine local government areas in Kogi State, who were affected by flood occasioned by the increase in the volume of water from River Niger and River Benue.

