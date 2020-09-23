PDP calls for effective strategies on flood | Ripples Nigeria
Latest Politics

PDP calls for effective strategies on flood

September 23, 2020
Kola Ologbondiyan
By Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday urged the government at all levels to articulate strategies to mitigate the impacts of flood and forestall such devastation in the future.

The party made the call in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja.

It urged the Federal Government and other public-spirited groups and individuals to immediately come to the aid of communities and victims of flood in the country.

PDP also consoled the victims of devastating flood in Kebbi, Kogi, Nasarawa, Anambra and other states in the country.

READ ALSO: FLOODS: NEMA issues warning to 103 LGAs in 28 states

The statement read: “The PDP commiserates with the government and people of Kebbi State where no fewer than 500,000 hectars of rice farmland was submerged by flood.

“We also identify with compatriots in communities in Nasarawa State where houses were destroyed by flood as well as citizens.”

The party also identified with people in nine local government areas in Kogi State, who were affected by flood occasioned by the increase in the volume of water from River Niger and River Benue.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */