PDP calls for probe into attack on Gov Wike father’s church

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for a comprehensive investigation into the attack on the Christian Universal Church, Port Harcourt, River State capital.

An explosive was said to have been detonated at the church steered by the father of the state governor, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday.

In a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan on Sunday, the PDP condemned the attack on the church, saying it believed “it was well planned and targeted to causing harm to worshippers and persons close to Governor Wike, particularly, his father.”

The statement further read, “The PDP is disturbed by the intentions of the attackers in detonating an explosive in a religious place particularly given the large number of persons that usually gather at such places.

“While we demand for a thorough investigation into the attack as well as prosecution of all those involved, we hold, as a party, that the time has come, more than ever in our contemporary history, for the amendment of our extant laws to allow state governors to be in charge of the security of their respective states.

“We restate our call for the amendment of relevant sections of the 1999 Constitution (as emended) to allow states more control of security issues in their respective domains.

“Our party however commends the people of River state for their alertness, which led to the arrest of the attackers. Such courageous act by the people also points to the need to allow greater participation of communities and state governments in the handling of security issues in their environment.”

