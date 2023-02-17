PDP campaign accuses El-Rufai of inciting Nigerians against FG

The Spokesman for Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization, Daniel Bwala, has accused the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, of inciting Nigerians against the Federal Government.

El-Rufai had in a broadcast in Kaduna on Thursday rejected the president’s directive that the old N500 and N1000 notes had ceased to be legal tender in the country.

The governor insisted that the old naira notes remain legal tender in Kaduna until the Supreme Court determines otherwise.

Nigerians had described El-Rufai’s reaction as treasonable and harmful to the country’s sovereignty.

Bwala, who featured in a Channels Television’s interview “The 2023 Verdict” on Friday, described the governor’s position as unconstitutional.

The PDP chieftain insisted the former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was notorious for disobeying court orders.

Bwala said: “What El-Rufai did was attempt to undermine the sovereignty of the government of the federation. The governor was inciting Nigerians to rise against the government.

“As an FCT Minister, El-Rufai violent all court orders to demolish houses, to restore staff who went on strike and about the compensation of those whose houses were demolished.

“As a governor, he disobeyed court order about the conduct of local government elections at the time it was given. He disobeyed order that restrained him from sacking teachers and civil servants in Kaduna, demanding their reinstatement, restraining him from demolishing houses at Graceland in Zaria and houses belonging to the people in the cities. He also disobeyed orders that restrained him from seizing the shops of individuals.

“That is the man who has come today to incite the people of Nigeria to rise against the President because he disobeyed a court order. When #ENDSARS started, he refused to address the nation. This APC had never at any material time in the past demonstrated their sympathy or feeling for the sufferings of Nigerian people.”

