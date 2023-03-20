PDP campaign alleges INEC manipulated election results for APC

The spokesman for the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization, Daniel Bwala, on Monday, accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of manipulating the election results across the country in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the results so far announced by the commission, APC won in Lagos, Kwara, Ogun, Nasarawa, Sokoto, Katsina, and a few other states.

On the other hand, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates had been declared winners in Oyo, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Plateau, and a few others.

Bwala, who reacted to the development on his Twitter handle, accused INEC of gross manipulation of the election results.

The PDP chieftain insisted that the ruling party would not have won more than five states if INEC had declared correct results.

He lamented that INEC killed the expectations of the youths who participated in the exercise.

Bwala wrote: “The only reason INEC and police gave up on Kano and Adamawa was because the voters were prepared for the worst to ensure their votes counted. I tell you if INEC were to announce correct scores, APC will never win more than 5 states in Nigeria. So so shameful.

“In the 2023 election cycle in which for the first time the country experienced the highest voter registration surge of youth and with the expectation that they would make their voices heard, INEC and the police chose to kill their expectations like busting an inflated balloon.”

