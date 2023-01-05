PDP campaign council accuses Peter Obi of instigating electorates along religous lines

Daniel Bwala, spokesman for Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, has accused Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, of inflaming the polity ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Bwala made this allegation on Thursday, during an interview on AriseTV, alleging that Obi focuses on the Christian bloc which might boomerang on his ambition to the benefit of the Peoples Democratic Party.

During the Yuletide, Obi was pictured visiting various Christian crusades in order to garner votes needed to achieve his ambition of being Nigeria’s President.

In his interview, Bwala revealed that these moves by Obi have inflamed Northern Christian supporters who will vote for the Peoples Democratic Party, in retaliation.

“Peter Obi’s candidacy has inflamed some quarters which is why majority of the Northern supporters have seen through his agenda of visiting churches and will vote for the PDP.

“It is verified that he has attended all major Christian gatherings. The was the same thing he did as an Anambra Governor whereby he divided the Catholics and the Anglicans,” Bwala stated.

