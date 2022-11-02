PDP campaign council says Shettima is suffering from amnesia for attacking Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council on Wednesday described as amnesiac the former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, for berating the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Shettima had during the dialogue between the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and organized private sector in Lagos on Tuesday described the former Vice President as a political tourist unfit to govern Nigeria in 2023.

He said the PDP presidential candidate who has not been to unite his party cannot unite Nigeria if elected as president next year.

However, in a statement signed by its Director of Strategic Communications, Dele Momodu, the PCC said the ruling party was in disarray.

The council also accused the APC of foisting indescribable disaster on Nigerians over the last seven years.

The statement read: “We have watched in utter incredulity and amazement the boldfaced speech made yesterday by the APC vice-presidential candidate, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, at an event in Lagos.

READ ALSO: ‘2023 election a payback time for Tinubu,’ Shettima tells Hausa community in Lagos

“He alleged gleefully that the PDP presidential candidate, H.E Atiku Abubakar, cannot unite Nigeria when ‘he has not united his own political party’.

“It is our belief that Alhaji Shettima, in a moment of deliberate amnesia, must have tried to point fingers at the specks in another man’s eyes while studiously ignoring the giant logs in his own eyes.

“It took almost forever for APC to achieve the simple task of constituting its Presidential Campaign Council, due to the total lack of unity in their party. It is very obvious that APC has become completely rudderless and many self-respecting members are jumping ship and being recovered by PDP.

“How can these APC candidates ever unite Nigerians when they’ve shown open disdain for the democratic and voting rights of certain ethnic groups within their domains?

“Everything about APC and its candidates has been shrouded in secrecy and they are just unable to tell Nigerians the truth about anything. How can Nigerians be expected to place their faith in such mysterious characters?

“How can APC be expected to guarantee the safety of lives and properties when right under the watch of Alhaji Shettima as Governor of Borno State, Boko Haram became an intractable menace and Nigeria is yet to fully recover till this day?

“PDP is extremely proud of its antecedents and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyichukwu Okowa are fully ready to recover Nigeria from the hands of the most incompetent leaders in the history of Nigeria.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now