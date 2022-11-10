PDP campaign council threatens to report attacks to National Peace Committee

The Peoples Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has threatened to report attacks on its campaign teams in Kaduna and Borno States to the National Peace Committee headed by the former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar.

The Director of Strategic Communication of the PCC, Dele Momodu, disclosed this to journalists on Thursday in Abuja.

A former federal lawmaker, Dino Melaye, claimed on Wednesday that the motorcade of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, was attacked by suspected hoodlums in Maiduguri, Borno State.

He added that 74 persons were injured in the incident.

The Borno State police command, however, dismissed the claim.

Atiku’s supporters were also attacked during his campaign rally in Kaduna a few weeks ago.

The PDP campaign council had accused the supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of carrying out the attacks.

Momodu expressed disappointment over the incidents as the presidential candidates in the 2023 election had signed a peace accord to ensure a peaceful process next year.

He said: “Yesterday, we were attacked in Borno State. We have been attacked in Kaduna and it’s so unfortunate because there was a peace accord that was signed by most of the presidential candidates.

“So, we plan to report formally to the security authorities, we plan to report to the Peace Commission because democracy is not by force, it is a game of choice. So if I choose to support my candidate, there shouldn’t be any problem with that. So firing guns, throwing stones and all manner of weapons, for me, is a very unfortunate development.

“We hope that you’re able to help us send the message across to the authorities that PDP is worried. My heart goes out to one of our colleagues, Mary Chinda of Arise News who sustained an injury.

“ In fact, I’ve just seen an x-ray of her arms, so I hope nothing serious happened to her because she fell in the process of that attack yesterday. I saw that the police PRO or someone denied that any of such thing happened.

“It’s obvious that the other parties can see that Atiku Abubakar is the leading candidate and he’s going to win the next election. Otherwise, why are they jittery?”

