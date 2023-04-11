PDP campaign decries irregularities in Nigeria’s election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) said on Tuesday results of the February 25 presidential election had turned Nigeria into a laughing stock in the international community.

The council’s director of planning and strategy, Dr. Don Pedro Obaseki, stated this at a media briefing in Abuja.

According to him, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s performance has made previous election irregularities paled into insignificance.

He stressed that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has decided to keep quiet and watch the proceedings so as not to put ordinary Nigerians in danger.

Obaseki said: “Nigeria is becoming the laughing stock of all comity of nations simply because a simple civic duty earnestly engaged in by millions of Nigerians had been stolen by a mistophilian few who are bent on foisting on our nation a rulership and a dictatorship via the pretenses of the ballot box.

“These are issues that we should be questioning putting in the public domain. Whether or not the court proceedings have started or not is of lesser consequence because talking about the elections will not make it subjudices because I am not a direct party, I am not a petitioner, neither am I the petition.”

He reminded members of the presidential election petition tribunal that the future of this country is hinged on the proceedings at the panel.

“It is time to break these shackles, chains and since they did not allow us to do it via the ballot box, the judiciary must be held accountable so that they will do what is right with their oath of office, as officers of both the bar and the bench, to do what is right, both in the spirit and the letters of the law. That is my position. This is a position that is endorsed by Atiku Abubakar,” the PDP PCC director concluded.

