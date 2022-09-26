‘PDP can win 2023 election without Wike,’ Ex-Plateau SSG, Shedrack Best, declares

A former Secretary to the Plateau State Government, Prof. Shedrack Best, said on Monday the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, can win the 2023 president election without the support of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Wike and his allies are demanding the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, over his alleged role in the crisis rocking the party.

Some loyalists of the Rivers State governor announced their withdrawal from the PDP presidential campaign council over the party’s decision to stick with the former Senate president as national chairman.

Best, who addressed journalists after a meeting with Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Switzerland, Yahaya Kwande, in Jos, Plateau State, said Atiku won the 2019 presidential election in Plateau State without Wike’s support.

The former SSG added that the PDP had been winning elections since 1999 without Wike.

Best said: “Baba Kwande is a father to us all and he is experienced. He is a rallying point and that is what we need.

“As you all are aware, we are here to deliberate and unite the party in order to work for the victory of our party in the forthcoming presidential and governorship election.

“We want to go to the election as a united party and we need a father figure, an elder statesman in the person of our host, Amb. Yahaya Kwande.”

