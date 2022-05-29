PDP cancels primaries in Ebonyi

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the cancellation of all party primaries in Ebonyi State.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the NWC took the decision after extensive consultations, deliberations and review of all issues in the state.

The statement read: “To this effect, all State House of Assembly, National Assembly and governorship primaries of our party in Ebonyi State are hereby cancelled.

“The NWC will announce new dates for the affected party exercises in the state.

“The party, therefore, charges all aspirants, critical stakeholders, leaders and members of the party in Ebonyi, to remain calm, united and focused, as it takes firm steps to rescue the nation.”

