PDP candidate, Adediran rules out alliance, withdrawal from Lagos governorship race

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran aka Jandor, said on Thursday the party has no official alliance with any political party in the state.

Adediran, who addressed journalists at his campaign office in Ikeja, said he was not stepping down for any candidate ahead of Saturday’s election.

The PDP candidate said he was in the race to win and ensure a breath of fresh air in the state.

He urged the people of Lagos to support his ambition, having presented himself against all odds to challenge the status quo in the state.

Many residents of Lagos had expected the PDP to form an alliance with the Labour Party in order to dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Adediran said: “We are here stating that all the rumours that are out there purportedly being sold by some people in some quarters are nothing but false.

“Lagos PDP is not in alliance with any political party. As the candidate of the party, I have not stepped down for anybody, we are not stepping down for anybody, and we are not going to step down for anybody.

“There has not been any formal meeting between Lagos PDP and any political party as such, to say that we are on a round-table discussing alliance.”

Adediran stressed that no candidate including Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had worked like he had done since the electioneering campaign began in the state last year.

He added: “We have traversed everywhere in the state and we have been able to sell our candidacy which is a radical departure from the stereotyped norm to everybody in Lagos.

“What we need Lagos residents to do in this coming election is to take a critical look at all of us running for this office and make their choice in a free and fair election.

“Everything about this election is about the people of Lagos State.

“It is about our future and it is about electing that governor that is very independent and understands the nitty-gritty of the state.

“ It is about the candidate that has been everywhere to see things for himself. It is about time that we elected a governor that is not tied to the apron of any godfather.

“I want to appeal to all of us that this election is about giving Lagos a breath of fresh air. It is about time we did something else in the state.

“We are ready for the election. We are going out for it and everyone should rest assured that the PDP is going to win.

“We are going to win. We will deliver Lagos for the people of Lagos. There is no cause for alarm.”

