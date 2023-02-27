PDP candidate, Akpanke, wins Reps seat in Cross River

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the

Bekwara/Obudu/Obanliku Federal Constituency in Cross River State, Peter Akpanke, has won the House of Representatives seat for the constituency, defeating his closest rival and two term lawmaker, Legor Idagbo of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The returning officer, Callistus Ubleble, who announced the result on Monday, on behalf of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said Akpanke won the seat after polling 32,576 votes to beat Idagbo who was gunning for a third term in the House, getting 25,819 votes.

The returning officer said Akpanke polled over 46.6 percent of the 69,896 votes cast, with 2,717 invalid votes out of the total valid votes put at 67,179.

He said a total of 70,817 out of the 272,002 registered voters were accredited for the polls held across 30 wards of the three local government areas.

