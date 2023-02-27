News
PDP candidate, Akpanke, wins Reps seat in Cross River
The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the
Bekwara/Obudu/Obanliku Federal Constituency in Cross River State, Peter Akpanke, has won the House of Representatives seat for the constituency, defeating his closest rival and two term lawmaker, Legor Idagbo of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The returning officer, Callistus Ubleble, who announced the result on Monday, on behalf of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said Akpanke won the seat after polling 32,576 votes to beat Idagbo who was gunning for a third term in the House, getting 25,819 votes.
READ ALSO:PDP complains of malfunctioning BVAS in Benue, Abuja
The returning officer said Akpanke polled over 46.6 percent of the 69,896 votes cast, with 2,717 invalid votes out of the total valid votes put at 67,179.
He said a total of 70,817 out of the 272,002 registered voters were accredited for the polls held across 30 wards of the three local government areas.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...