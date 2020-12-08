PDP candidate gives reasons INEC must disqualify APC, declare him winner of Imo North by-election

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Imo North by-election held on Saturday, Emmanuel Okewulonu, has kicked against the outcome of the senatorial poll.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) secured the highest number of votes cast during the Imo North by-election.

But Okewulonu, briefing newsmen in Owerri, the Imo State capital on Monday, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to nullify the participation of the APC in the poll over conflicting court orders.

Two candidates, Ifeanyi Ararume and Frank Ibezim, who are laying claim to the APC ticket in the Imo North by-election were on Friday, a day before the exercise, disqualified as candidate of the ruling party by different court rulings.

While an Appeal Court sitting in Owerri disqualified Senator Ararume, a Federal High Court in Abuja sacked Ibezim.

The two candidates, however, controversially participated during the Imo North by-election on Saturday, which the APC won.

But the PDP candidate, who came second contended that the Electoral Act “does not allow a political party to contest an election without a valid candidate”.

He, therefore, called on INEC to declare him as the winner of the Imo North by-election.

“Since two different courts of competent jurisdiction have disqualified the two major contenders from the APC, it means that the party has no candidate and is therefore disqualified from participating in the election.

“If the said political party claims to have two candidates going into the election, that still disqualifies the party and we must be able to uphold the sanctity of the judiciary.

“We hereby call on INEC to disqualify the APC on these grounds and declare the PDP winner of the Imo North senatorial by-election in line with the Electoral Act as amended,” Okewulonu said.

